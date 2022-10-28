Chiefs 49ers Football
San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey warms up before a game against the Chiefs on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif.

 AP

Christian McCaffrey already played his first game with the San Francisco 49ers. Robert Quinn and James Robinson joined their new teams this week. More players will be on the move by Tuesday.

The NFL trade deadline is far more exciting than it used to be.

"I think really it depends on the team's philosophical approach and I think there's teams that have done it a certain way that have had an incredible amount of success for a really long period of time," Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said. "Then there's some different approaches where you want to take advantage of being in those windows if you will call it that way."


