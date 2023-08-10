Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — As a player who solidified his place in the NFL as a special teams standout with his skill covering kicks and blocking for returns, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Oren Burks has a keen interest in the preseason.

With a new rule on kickoffs giving return teams the ball at the 25 after fair catches in the field of play, Burks is waiting to see how often teams utilize the option and how often kicking teams try to prevent it with squib kicks.

“I’m sure the preseason will be a time for coordinators to kind of play with the rules and see what works and what doesn’t,” Burks said. “But for a guy that loves covering kicks, I’m not a big fan of a lot of fair catches.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you