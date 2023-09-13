Let the news come to you

NFL passing games struggled to get off the ground in Week 1.

Whether it was because of quarterbacks being rusty from a lack of preseason action, wet weather that impacted several games or improved defense, this was one of the worst opening weekends for passing in years no matter the measurement.

Nineteen of the 32 teams failed to reach even 200 yards of net passing in their openers, the first time that has happened in any week of the season since Week 3 in 2008.


