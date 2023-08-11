NFL Network Streaming Football

An NFL logo on the field after a football game between Washington and the Cowboys on Oct. 13, 2013, in Arlington, Texas.

 Associated Press

The NFL is making additional moves to reach more fans with direct-to-consumer offerings.

The league announced on Thursday that NFL Network and NFL RedZone will be available on “NFL+,” the streaming service the league launched last year.

Brian Rolapp, the NFL’s Chief Media and Business Officer, said offering both channels direct to consumer is something that has been in the league plans for awhile.


