APTOPIX Lions Panthers Football

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young points to the sky as he takes the field prior to a preseason game against the Lions on Aug. 25 in Charlotte, N.C.

 Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bryce Young is ready to roll in Carolina.

C.J. Stroud is set to let it fly with Houston, while Anthony Richardson will get his shot right away in Indianapolis.

The 2023 NFL season begins with three rookie quarterbacks — all taken among the first four picks in the draft — starting the season opener. That's tied for second most since the merger in 1970, and was bettered only in 2012 when five rookie QBs got the starting nod in Week 1.


