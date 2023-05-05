NFL Draft Football

Commissioner Roger Goodell meets with fans during the first round of the NFL draft on April 27 in Kansas City, Mo.

 Associated Press

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

NEW YORK — Prosecutors in New York and California launched an investigation of the NFL's workplace culture on Thursday, issuing subpoenas to executives of one of the world's richest sports league in search of documents related to an array of accusations that include racial discrimination and sexual harassment.

New York Attorney General Letitia James and California Attorney General Rob Bonta, both Democrats, say they are not targeting any of the league's 32 teams that take up so much of the country's cultural space. Instead, their probe is focused on the league itself, specifically its corporate offices in New York and California.

The investigation is in response to what Bonta called a "robust public record" that points to a "disturbing and concerning set of allegations about gender and racial discrimination in the NFL." That includes lawsuits filed by former employees, congressional hearings last year into the workplace practices of the Washington Commanders and a 2022 New York Times article detailing allegations of gender discrimination by more than 30 former female NFL employees.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you