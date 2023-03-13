Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

METAIRIE, La. — For newly signed Saints quarterback Derek Carr, moving to New Orleans will mean learning new terminology — and not merely in the playbook.

“Everybody’s saying words to me and I’m like, ‘What does that mean?’” Carr said with a grin in relaying his interactions with Saints fans.

Louisiana’s past as a French and Spanish colony, along with its African and Caribbean influences, gives it a distinct culture from much of the rest of the United States. And that seems appealing to Carr, who spoke enthusiastically of his opportunity to “reinvent” himself in New Orleans after spending the first nine years of his career with the Raiders in Oakland, California, and Las Vegas.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you