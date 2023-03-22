Marlins Nationals Baseball

Nationals starting pitcher Trevor Williams winds up to throw as the pitch clock runs during the fourth inning of a spring training game against the Marlins on Saturday in West Palm Beach, Fla.

 Associated Press

MIAMI — Major League Baseball's new pitch clock is going to undergo some timing adjustments before it is turned on for games that count.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred called the changes "significant" but also described them as "clarifications" based on input from players. The alterations are likely to be announced Wednesday, eight days before opening day.

"They're important in my mind because they're responsive to things players said to us," he said before Tuesday night's World Baseball Classic championship game between the United States and Japan.


