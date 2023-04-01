Brewers Cubs Baseball

CHICAGO — Marcus Stroman is getting used to Major League Baseball's new pitch clock. And it's no small deal for the Chicago Cubs right-hander.

"It's tough," he said. "It's a big adjustment."

Stroman committed baseball's first regular-season pitch-clock violation Thursday in the third inning of the Cubs' 4-0 victory over Milwaukee on opening day. It was the first of 14 violations in 15 games on a day the average game time shrunk 26 minutes to 2 hours, 45 minutes.


