Chiefs Football

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks to the media on Thursday in Kansas City, Mo.

 Associated Press

DALLAS — Texas high school quarterbacks guru Todd Dodge got what he wanted when Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts of Philadelphia won their conference championship games.

“I really like Joe Burrow,” Dodge said with a chuckle in reference to Cincinnati’s star quarterback, “but I’m not going to root for Joe Burrow over Patrick Mahomes, that Texas quarterback.”

The Mahomes-Hurts matchup is the first showdown between a pair of Texas high school QBs and the latest milestone for a football-crazy state once known much more for Earl Campbell and Eric Dickerson than whoever was handing off to those future Pro Football Hall of Fame running backs.


