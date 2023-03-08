Broncos Ravens Football

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson warms up before a game against the Broncos on Dec. 4 in Baltimore.

 Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens put the nonexclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson on Tuesday, preventing him from becoming an unrestricted free agent this month but allowing him to negotiate with other teams.

The deadline for teams to apply the franchise tag was Tuesday. The Ravens were always expected to use it if they didn't reach a long-term deal with Jackson first. The main question was whether they'd use the nonexclusive tag or the exclusive one.

Baltimore could have prevented Jackson from negotiating with anyone else by using the exclusive tag, but that could have cost significantly more. Instead, Jackson would make $32.4 million if he plays this season on the nonexclusive tag.


