Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets' offense just got another big-time playmaker.
Former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Jets on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced the agreement. NFL Network and ESPN first reported the deal is worth up to $8.6 million.
Cook, who turned 28 last week, has run for at least 1,000 yards in each of the past four seasons but was released by the Vikings on June 8 for salary cap savings. He was scheduled to count more than $14.1 million against the Vikings' salary cap.
After a few weeks of speculation about where he'd sign, Cook joins a revamped Jets offense led by Rodgers and coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and includes wide receiver Garrett Wilson, last season's AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Cook visited with New York on July 30 and watched practice after saying during an interview on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" the Jets "are right at the top of the list" and the odds of signing with them were "pretty high."
It's another sign New York is going all-in to not only end the NFL's longest postseason drought at 12 seasons, but to go deep into the playoffs.
"He's dynamic," Jets coach Robert Saleh said. "He's a dynamic ball carrier. He's been a dynamic ball carrier for a long time. He's great in the passing game. And so it's just a matter of, like I said, all the details of that. I'm not going to get too detailed, but you can't say no to a good football player. They usually find a way."
Cook, who's third on Minnesota's career rushing list with 5,993 yards after six seasons with the Vikings, joins Rodgers in New York after the former Green Bay quarterback was acquired by the Jets in April. Rodgers has made it clear since joining the Jets he thinks the team could make a deep playoff run.
And Cook agrees with his new quarterback.
"It's a unique situation because I think they're building something special over there," Cook told "Good Morning Football." "When you look at it, you always want to be around a great QB, you always want to be around somebody you can pick his brain and just learn from. A-Rod is a four-time MVP. So, just being around a guy like that you can learn a lot more and just develop as a player.
"That's what I'm looking to do."
Patriots sign ex-Cowboys RB Elliott to deal
In other running back news, three-time Pro Bowler Ezekiel Elliott has signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots worth $4 million, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press.
The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't announced the move, said the contract can be worth up to $6 million with incentives.
The 28-year-old Elliott ran for 68 touchdowns and more than 8,000 yards in seven years with the Dallas Cowboys. He led the NFL in rushing yards in 2016, when he was the runner-up for the AP Rookie of the Year award, and again in 2018.
He also has more than 2,300 receiving yards and 12 TD catches.
Elliott's yards per game have gone down every season of his career, a trend that partly reflects the decreased usage of running backs in the NFL since the Cowboys used the No. 4 overall draft pick to select him in 2016. Under coach Bill Belichick, the Patriots have been especially disdainful of the load-carrying rusher, winning Super Bowls in the past decade with more versatile, role-playing running backs like Sony Michel, Jonas Gray and James White.
At this point in his career, Elliott is expected to provide the team with depth behind Rhamondre Stevenson, who is in his third year with the team.
