Jets Cook Football

Then-Vikings running back Dalvin Cook carries the ball against the Jets on Dec. 4 in Minneapolis.

 Associated Press

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets' offense just got another big-time playmaker.

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Jets on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced the agreement. NFL Network and ESPN first reported the deal is worth up to $8.6 million.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you