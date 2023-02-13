Super Bowl Football

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) pushes for the first down against the Chiefs during the second half of Super Bowl 57 on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.

 Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Whether it was through the air or on the ground, Jalen Hurts dominated the Super Bowl offensively for the Philadelphia Eagles.

It just wasn't enough to outduel Patrick Mahomes.

Hurts delivered a record performance on football's biggest stage, throwing for 304 yards and a touchdown, running for 70 yards and three scores and adding a game-tying 2-point conversion.


