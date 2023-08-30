Ireland Kickers

Irish kicker Andy Quinn, second from left, lines himself up for a field-goal attempt in warmups before a “kicking king” competition at Donnybrook Stadium on Friday in Dublin, Ireland. 

 Associated Press

DUBLIN — College football already has Aussie punters. Tadhg Leader hopes Irish kickers are next.

The former rugby player from Galway saw enough potential that he quit his job at JP Morgan Chase to focus full-time on finding and developing Irish "leg talent" for American football.

Leader, whose first name is pronounced "TIE-guh," launched his program a year ago and some early returns are promising. He brought two Irishmen on a summer tour of kicking camps in the United States, and both came away with scholarships to Championship Subdivision schools.


