Seahawks Football

Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen walks off the field at the team's training facility on July 30 in Renton, Wash.

 Associated Press

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

RENTON, Wash. — As the Seahawks cornerback formerly known as Tariq Woolen enters his second year in the NFL, he has a new name, a surgically repaired knee and a revised goal.

"I just want to prove to myself that I'm the best cornerback in the NFL," said Woolen, who in the offseason began going by Riq.

As Woolen explained it, "All my friends call me Riq, and it's just kind of cool. So I was like, 'OK, say less.' "


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you