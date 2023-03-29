NFL Owners Meeting Football

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a media availability at the NFL owners meetings on Tuesday in Phoenix.

 Associated Press

PHOENIX — Embattled Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder could very well sell the franchise before an investigation into his organization's conduct can be complete.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said even if that's the case, any report will be made public.

"Yes, we've committed to releasing the findings," Goodell said Tuesday at the league's annual meetings.


Tags

