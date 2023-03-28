Lions Packers Football

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before a game on Jan. 1.

 Associated Press

PHOENIX — Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said he’s not requiring a first-round pick in a potential trade sending four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets but added he’d want “fair value.”

Gutekunst was asked Monday at the NFL annual meeting if there was any way in which he could feel comfortable trading Rodgers without getting a first-round pick in return.

“Yeah, I think that’s not a necessity,” Gutekunst told reporters. “But at the same time, the value of the player — he’s a premier player, so getting premier picks back for (premier) players is important.”


