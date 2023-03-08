Giants Jones Football

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) hands off the ball to running back Saquon Barkley (26) on Nov. 13 in East Rutherford, N.J.

 Associated Press

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — After days of intense, down-to-the wire negotiations, the New York Giants agreed to a four-year contract with quarterback Daniel Jones on Tuesday and put a franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley.

The Giants confirmed the deal with Jones Tuesday night. The agreement with his agents was reached with the franchise tag deadline minutes away.

With Jones under contract, the Giants used their franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley.


