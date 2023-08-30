Preseason All-America Football

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers leaps over TCU safety Millard Bradford during the College Football Playoff championship game on Jan. 9 in Inglewood, Calif.

 Associated Press

ATHENS, Ga. — Brock Bowers is a player who defies labels.

Sure, the Georgia depth chart lists him as a tight end.

But there are times when he looks like the fastest receiver on the field. Other times, one would swear he’s one of the best running backs in the country.


