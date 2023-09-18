Seahawks Lions Football

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett catches a touchdown pass in front of Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs on Sunday in Detroit.

 Associated Press

DETROIT — Geno Smith, Tyler Lockett and the Seattle Seahawks showed their season-opening lopsided loss may have been just an aberration.

The Detroit Lions, meanwhile, followed up a fantastic win with a loss that took some luster off their start to the season.

Smith threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Lockett on the opening drive of overtime to lift Seattle to a 37-31 win over Detroit on Sunday.


