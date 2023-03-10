Seahawks Smith Football

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith speaks at a news conference after a playoff game against the 49ers on Jan. 14 in Santa Clara, Calif.

 Associated Press

Geno Smith finally got the payday and recognition that had eluded him for most of his career.

His response? Getting back to work even while he was being feted by the Seattle Seahawks in a way Smith had never experienced in his time as a pro.

"The contract is fulfilling, but I just love playing football," Smith said Thursday after signing his new three-year deal with the Seahawks.


