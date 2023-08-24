Reggie Bush NCAA Lawauit Football

Southern California tailback Reggie Bush picks up the Heisman Trophy after being announced as the winner of the award on Dec. 10, 2005, in New York.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Former Southern California running back Reggie Bush plans to file a defamation lawsuit against the NCAA over a statement made by college sports' governing body about the reasoning for its decision not to restore the Heisman Trophy winner's records.

Bush and his attorneys at McCathern PLLC announced the lawsuit Wednesday in the rented President's Suite atop the Coliseum, the Trojans' home for the past 100 years. The Peristyle end of the venerable stadium features large banners honoring all of USC's eight Heisman winners except current quarterback Caleb Williams and Bush, who is hoping to clear up his current murky status in college football history.

Bush is filing the suit as part of his quest to reclaim the Heisman he voluntarily returned in 2010 after the school was hit with heavy NCAA sanctions related to improper financial benefits he received during his playing career.


