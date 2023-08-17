Big Ten Media Days Football

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell speaks during Big Ten Conference media days at on July 27 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

 Associated Press

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Wisconsin offensive lineman Trey Wedig's challenges in his first week of preseason camp weren't limited to creating running room and protecting his quarterback.

The Badgers' dormitory accommodations at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville also meant the 6-foot-7 Wedig had to figure out how to sleep comfortably in a twin XL-sized bed.

"My feet are hanging off or hitting that wooden frame," Wedig said. "I sleep diagonally so I don't hit that wooden frame."


