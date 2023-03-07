Saints Carr Football

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr meets with reporters after a game against the Steelers on Dec. 24 in Pittsburgh.

 Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS — Derek Carr has proved repeatedly that he can produce as a passer.

What the former Raiders quarterback hasn’t done is win in the playoffs, something he aims to change in New Orleans, where he’ll be reunited with Dennis Allen — his first NFL coach.

Carr has agreed to a four-year contract with the Saints, and a person familiar with the situation said the deal could be worth up to $150 million.


