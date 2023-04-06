Broncos Elway Departs Football

Broncos consultant John Elway looks on during a game against the Texans on Sept. 18 in Denver.

 Associated Press

John Elway, who had a hand in all three of the Lombardi Trophies glistening in the Denver Broncos' trophy case, no longer has any formal ties to the team he defined for more than four decades.

Elway's contract as an outside consultant to George Paton, his hand-picked successor as general manager, expired last month and wasn't renewed.

"I'll still be around as a resource,'' Elway told KUSA-TV in Denver, the team's flagship station. "I've been with the Denver Broncos for so long that it was nice to have some sort of connection, which is what I wanted. I didn't want an obligation. I'm getting a little older, I want to be able to do some things I haven't done. I'm ready to have a flexible schedule. If there's something I can help them with I'd do that."


