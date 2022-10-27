Eagles Bears Trade Football
Bears linebacker Robert Quinn reacts during the fourth quarter of a game against the Giants on Oct. 2 in East Rutherford, N.J. 

 AP

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles already have one of the NFL's best defenses.

Now, they're adding another pass rusher to the mix.

The Eagles acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears for a 2023 fourth-round pick on Wednesday.


