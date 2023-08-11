Vikings Seahawks Football

Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock, left, drops back to pass against the Vikings on Thursday in Seattle. 

 Associated Press

SEATTLE — Despite being on Seattle's roster for more than a year, Drew Lock had never taken a snap at his home stadium in a Seahawks uniform until Thursday night.

Lock threw a pair of touchdowns passes, the second a 19-yard strike to Jake Bobo late in the third quarter, and the Seahawks beat the Minnesota Vikings 24-13 on Thursday night in the preseason opener for both teams.

With starting quarterback Geno Smith serving as a spectator — along with most of the starters for both teams — Lock showed that the Seahawks should feel comfortable about their backup.


