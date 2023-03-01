Dodgers Brewers Baseball

Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux tags out Brewers runner Sal Frelick on Saturday in Phoenix.

 Associated Press

Gavin Lux hasn't seen the video of the injury that ended his chance of being the Los Angeles Dodgers' starting shortstop this season, and has no plans to watch it.

Lux will miss the season with torn ligaments in his right knee after getting hurt running the bases in a spring training game. The 25-year-old came to camp as the top candidate to replace Trea Turner as the Dodgers' primary shortstop.

"That's one of the hardest parts," Lux said Tuesday, fighting back tears and leaning on crutches inside the team's facility in Glendale, Arizona. "I think every baseball player's dream is to play shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers."


