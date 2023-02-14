Raiders Carr Football

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr throws a pass against the Rams on Dec. 8 in Inglewood, Calif.

 Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. — Quarterback Derek Carr was released by the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday as the club evaluates its future at the position.

The move was expected after Carr was benched with two games remaining this season because the Raiders would have owed him $40.4 million in guaranteed money over the next two years if he remained on the roster beyond Tuesday. By releasing Carr, the Raiders’ salary dead cap hit will be $5.6 million next season.

“We have a lot of respect for Derek Carr and what he has meant to the Raiders organization for the last nine years,” Raiders coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler said in a statement. “Derek has done great things in this league and we’re thankful to have been able to work with him this past year. He is a true professional and we appreciate his hard work in striving to produce the results we all desire.”


