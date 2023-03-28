NFL Owners Meeting Football

Jeff Miller, the NFL's Executive Vice President of Communications, Public Affairs and Policy, speaks during a news conference at the owners meetings on Monday in Phoenix. 

 Associated Press

PHOENIX — Dan Snyder’s future in the NFL as owner of the Washington Commanders remains in standby mode while his peers gathered at a posh resort for the league’s annual meetings and waited for news on the potential sale of the team.

A discussion on Snyder isn’t on the formal agenda this week, three people familiar with those details told The Associated Press on Monday. Still, Snyder was a hot topic of conversation despite his absence and even while quarterback Lamar Jackson’s trade request dominated headlines.

“I think he’s put the team up for sale. I believe that something is close to happening,” New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said. “I don’t know that for sure. We’ll wait and see what happens.”


