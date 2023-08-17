Jets Cook Football

Dalvin Cook watches a Jets practice session on July 30 in Florham Park, N.J.

 Associated Press

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Dalvin Cook has officially joined the New York Jets' backfield.

The team announced Wednesday it signed the former Minnesota Vikings star, who watched the end of the Jets' joint practice session with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, took his physical and handled the paperwork for his one-year contract.

"Jet Nation, D.C. is in the building and I'm happy to be here," Cook said in a video posted by the Jets on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter. "I'm happy to be part of something special. Let's get this thing rollin'. Gang Green, let's go."


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you