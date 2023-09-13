Big Ten ACC Matchups Football

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard looks to pass against Northwestern on Sept. 10, 2022, in Evanston, Ill.

 Associated Press

It was 1953 when the Big Ten and Atlantic Coast Conference first met in a nonconference football game, and it was a good one on a cloudy October afternoon in Durham, North Carolina.

The ACC was an upstart conference in its first year and hoping Duke, its best team, would show up well against a struggling Purdue squad from the first collegiate conference, founded in 1897. With 37 seconds left, backup quarterback Jerry Barger scored on a bootleg run to give Duke a 20-14 win.

Since then, Big Ten and ACC teams have squared off 175 times in regular-season games and bowls. The Big Ten is 101-73-2 all-time, but the ACC certainly has had its shining moments.


