NFL Awards Finalists Football

Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen watches warm-ups before a game on Nov. 27 in Philadelphia. 

 Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have hired Shane Steichen as their head coach.

The move announced Tuesday ends a search that took more than a month, involved more than a dozen candidates and finally gives the Colts some direction in what still appears to be a tumultuous offseason. A news conference was scheduled for later in the day.

Each of Indy's last two full-time hires were offensive coordinators for Philadelphia Eagles teams that made the Super Bowl. Frank Reich was hired in 2018 after the Eagles won their first championship since 1960 but was fired in October as the Colts' season started to unravel.


