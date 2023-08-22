Colts Football

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor watches practice on Aug. 1 in Westfield, Ind.

 Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have given disgruntled running back Jonathan Taylor permission to find a trade partner, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person requested anonymity because it has not been released publicly.

Just two days earlier Shane Steichen told reporters Taylor would rejoin the team Sunday following an excused absence to tend to a personal matter. Then on Sunday, Steichen said Taylor would travel with the Colts to Philadelphia, where the teams will hold a joint practice Tuesday before playing their preseason finales Thursday.


