FORT WORTH, Texas — Two-way starter Travis Hunter is already living up to all of his self-proclaimed hype, just like the primetime coach that he followed to Colorado.

"Travis is him, like the young folks say," said coach Deion Sanders, a two-way player himself in college and the NFL. "Travis is it."

And he was all over the field for the Buffaloes, making impacts on both sides of the ball while playing 129 snaps in their season-opening 45-42 shocker at 17th-ranked TCU.


