Chiefs Football

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks to the media before a workout on Thursday in Kansas City, Mo.

 Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes finished a full week of practice on his ailing right ankle Friday, and Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid pronounced his All-Pro quarterback ready to go for the AFC championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mahomes sustained a high ankle sprain in the first quarter of last week's divisional-round win over Jacksonville, returning after halftime to polish off the victory. That sent the Chiefs to their fifth consecutive AFC championship game, where they will face the AFC North champions on Sunday night in a rematch of last year's overtime loss to the Bengals.

"He looks good," Reid said. "I mean, he's moving around good. He's going to go out and play."


