Chiefs Chargers Football
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates a touchdown against the Chargers on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

 AP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mecole Hardman was watching his Kansas City Chiefs visit the Los Angeles Chargers from home on Sunday night when he tweeted a picture showing the injured wide receiver’s shattered TV screen and asking how the game turned out.

Thanks to Travis Kelce, the Chiefs rallied for another win over their AFC West rivals.

Of everything the three-time All-Pro tight end has accomplished during his decade in the NFL — the record-setting yardage, catches and touchdowns — the most impressive thing may be this: He’s always available. And with Hardman out with an abdominal injury, JuJu Smith-Schuster recovering from a concussion and newly acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney now dealing with a hamstring injury, Kelce’s ability to continually show up on game days is as valuable as ever.


