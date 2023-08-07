Chiefs Camp Football

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco arrives at practice on July 28 in St. Joseph, Mo.

 Associated Press

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have been doing no favors to the Colts' Jonathan Taylor, the Giants' Saquon Barkley, the Raiders' Josh Jacobs and every other running back that wants to get paid handsomely for what they do.

The Chiefs have proven they can win with bargain finds in the backfield.

Take last season, when the Chiefs won a seventh consecutive AFC West title and defeated the Eagles to win their second Super Bowl title in four years. Their leading rusher was seventh-round draft pick Isiah Pacheco in the first year of his paltry rookie contract, the top backup was journeyman Jerick McKinnon making pennies on the dollar, and nobody else behind them was making much money, either.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you