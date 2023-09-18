Colorado St Colorado Football

Colorado safety Shilo Sanders returns an interception for a touchdown against Colorado State on Saturday in Boulder, Colo. 

 Associated Press

BOULDER, Colo. — The No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes take a little more stagger but no less swagger into the meat of their schedule after surviving a double-overtime thriller in the Rocky Mountain Showdown that stretched into early Sunday.

"Resilience," coach Deion Sanders said when asked for his takeaway from the Buffaloes' 43-35 win over three-TD underdog Colorado State, which nearly handed Coach Prime his first Power Five conference setback.

"We showed that we would fight. We showed that we had no surrender or give-up in us," Sanders said after watching sons Shedeur and Shilo shine in the Buffaloes' win after falling behind by 11 points in the fourth quarter. "And that's a lot for a team that's fairly new, as you say, we just got together."


