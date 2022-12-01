Broncos Panthers Football
Buy Now

Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu (49) tackles Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C.

 AP

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos haven’t been able to adequately protect Russell Wilson, who is on pace to get sacked a career-high 56 times this season behind a patchwork offensive line and a bunch of replacements at receiver and running back.

Several of his teammates, though, doggedly defended their clobbered quarterback from the latest arrow directed his way, a report on an NFL Network podcast that the QB had “lost” some members of the locker room as the Broncos spiral through a hugely disappointing season.

“I’ll say this: I’ll say Russ is an amazing leader,” safety Justin Simmons said. “He’s an amazing teammate and ... I know it’s a quarterback-driven league, but leadership never falls under one guy.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you