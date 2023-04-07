Let the news come to you

SEATTLE — Considering Bobby Wagner never wanted to leave his adopted home in the first place, the chance at a return to Seattle was immediately at the top of his wish list when he unexpectedly became a free agent again.

Even if it meant turning down more money elsewhere.

“For me, I never really wanted to leave in the first place,” Wagner said on Wednesday. “And obviously business happened, and I had an opportunity to go play in the city I grew up in and so I thought that was cool. And then I wanted to come back to the city I kind of matured in, so I think it was cool to be able to kind of make that happen.”


