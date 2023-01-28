Bengals Trifecta Football

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and wide receivers Tee Higgins (85) and Ja’Marr Chase (1) run onto the field during a game against the Chiefs on Dec. 4 in Cincinnati.

 Associated Press

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow says the Cincinnati Bengals’ championship window should stay open for years.

“The window is my whole career,” the franchise quarterback said matter-of-factly after the Bengals clinched their second straight AFC North title.

His confidence is understandable given the offensive weapons available: Receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have gained 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons, making them the first pair of Bengals wideouts to do that since Chad Johnson and T.J. Houshmandzadeh in 2006 and 2007.


