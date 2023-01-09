Vikings Bears Football
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus walks off the field after losing against the Vikings on Sunday in Chicago. 

 The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Thanks to an old friend, the Chicago Bears are on the clock for the NFL draft.

Chicago will pick No. 1 for the first time since 1947 after it lost 29-13 to the Minnesota Vikings in its season finale on Sunday. It was the 10th straight loss for the Bears (3-14), extending a franchise record, and the 14 losses overall also marked the most in team history.

Even with all that misery, the Bears were headed for the No. 2 selection before Lovie Smith coached Houston to a wild 32-31 victory at Indianapolis. Davis Mills passed for three touchdowns as the Texans (3-13-1) rallied for their second win in three games.


