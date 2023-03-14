Raiders Garoppolo Football

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes against the Saints on Nov. 27 in Santa Clara, Calif.

 Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. — Jimmy Garoppolo has agreed to a three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Raiders, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Monday, likely answering the question of who will be Las Vegas’ starting quarterback next season.

The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be announced until Wednesday.

Garoppolo’s contract includes $34 million in the guaranteed money, the person said.


