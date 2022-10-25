Jaguars Colts Football
Jaguars running back James Robinson runs against the Colts on Oct. 16 in Indianapolis.

 AP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The New York Jets moved quickly to replace rookie running back Breece Hall.

The Jets traded a conditional late-round draft pick to Jacksonville on Monday for James Robinson, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been formally finalized.

Robinson, a third-year pro who lost his starting job to former Clemson star Travis Etienne two weeks ago, still needs to pass a physical.

