Super Bowl Football

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after winning Super Bowl 57 on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. 

 Associated Press

Gratitude and brotherhood were on display at the Super Bowl, where Travis and Jason Kelce tussled for the Lombardi Trophy in a classic back-and-forth clash and Damar Hamlin received a rousing ovation during a pregame ceremony honoring the men and women who saved his life.

The feel-good vibes didn't last as long as the NFL would have liked, however.

After the NBA encroached on the NFL's biggest week by moving its trade deadline from late March to smack dab in the middle of Super Bowl week, the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 after the game took on the flavors of both MLB and the NHL.


