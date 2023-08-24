Patriots Camp Football

Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott runs a drill during practice on Aug. 16 in Green Bay, Wis.

 Associated Press

Super Bowl aspirations surround the New York Jets despite their dubious distinction of owning the longest playoff drought across the four major U.S. sports leagues along with the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres at 12 seasons.

Landing Aaron Rodgers can do that to a downtrodden franchise that’s foundered since losing to Pittsburgh in the AFC championship following the 2010 season.

That was the last AFC title game that didn’t feature either the New England Patriots or Kansas City Chiefs. And while the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick pairing and later the Patrick Mahomes/Andy Reid duo were ruling the conference, the Jets were stumbling through 11 non-winning seasons and finishing last in the AFC East seven times.


