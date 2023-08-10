Jets Panthers Football

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young warms up during a joint football camp practice with the Jets on Wednesday in Spartanburg, S.C.

 Associated Press

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Aaron Rodgers offered some advice to No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young as he prepares to embark on his NFL career.

“Be gentle with yourself,” Rodgers said.

The 39-year-old quarterback added that sometimes every little snap and every practice can feel as if it’s the end of the world if things don’t go right. But he quickly added, “that’s not true.”


