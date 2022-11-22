49ers Cardinals Football
Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is sacked by 49ers defensive tackle Kevin Givens on Monday in Mexico City.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers took the extra step of training at altitude in Colorado for a few days before coming to Mexico City, hoping that the move would allow them to thrive at Estadio Azteca, which sits at about 7,200 feet above sea level.

The Arizona Cardinals didn’t think it was necessary.

In the marketplace of football ideas, it’s safe to say the 49ers won that disagreement by a landslide.


