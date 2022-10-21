Panthers Rams Football
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey runs past Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. McCaffrey was traded to the 49ers on Thursday evening. 

 AP

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers for a haul of draft picks.

The Panthers on Thursday night announced the deal that sends McCaffrey back to the Bay Area where he starred in college at Stanford. They said it will be finalized when McCaffrey passes a physical.

The Panthers will receive picks in the second, third and fourth rounds of the 2023 draft, as well as a fifth-rounder in 2024, according to a person familiar with the terms. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the terms were not announced.

